Scope

The Insect Molecular Genetics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on integrated insect biology using molecular, genetic, and omics approaches.

Led by Prof. Joshua Benoit from the University of Cincinnati, the Insect Molecular Genetics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of insect science, which connect understanding insect biology at the molecular level to the development of technologies for protecting crops, trees, animals, and humans.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

forward and reverse genetics studies, including transgenic insects, RNA interference, and genome editing to study gene, protein, genome, and proteome regulation and function

identification and functional analysis of individual genes, RNAs, proteins, and lipids to genomes, transcriptomes, proteomes, and metabolomes

insect biology studies employing molecular, genetic, genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and other omics approaches

molecular analysis of insect systems, including composition, expression, regulation, and function of genes, RNA, proteins, genomes, and proteomes

studies aimed at identifying target sites for the discovery and development of insecticides and mechanisms of insecticide resistance development in pests and disease vectors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular aspects of insect biology and their potential applications in pest and vector control.

The Insect Molecular Genetics section does not consider organismal studies on insect physiological processes. These are more appropriate for the Insect Physiology section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of insect science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.