Scope

The Insect Neurobiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of insect nervous system structure and function.

Led by Dr. Daniel Robert from the University of Bristol, the Insect Neurobiology section welcomes submissions in various domains of insect neurobiology, which connect fundamental principles of neural function to both healthy and pathological states.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

information processing

mechanisms of sensory-motor and central integration

motor control and locomotion (walking, flying, swimming, crawling)

multimodality

neuromodulation

neurophysiology

organization of behavior

sensory systems

The section particularly encourages research that employs a multidisciplinary approach, drawing from fields such as:

behavioral ecology

bio-inspired robotics

biophysics

neuroethology

neurogenetics

sensory ecology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of insect neurobiology, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of the field.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of insect neurobiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.