yoonseong park
Kansas State University
Manhattan, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Insect Physiology
Vanderbilt University
Nashville, United States
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
Faculty of Science, Tanta University
Tanta, Egypt
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
Department of Entomology and Nemotology, College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
University of Insubria
Varese, Italy
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
University of Insubria
Varese, Italy
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
Université de Lille
Lille, France
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
Swire Institute of Marine Science, School of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science, The University of Hong Kong
Hong Kong, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
Great Lakes Forestry Centre, Natural Resources Canada
Sault Ste. Marie, Canada
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
University of Glasgow
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
University of Leeds
Leeds, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
Institut National de recherche pour l’agriculture, l’alimentation et l’environnement (INRAE)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
University of Calabria
Cosenza, Italy
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
New Mexico State University
Las Cruces, United States
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
Punjab Agricultural University
Ludhiana, India
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology
National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR)
Pune, India
Associate Editor
Insect Physiology