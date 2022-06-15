Scope

The Invasive Insect Species section aims to publish research focused on the invasion biology of alien invasive insects and related arthropods.

Led by Dr. Surendra K Dara from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, the Invasive Insect Species section welcomes submissions in various domains of invasion biology, which address critical questions about the ecology and management of emerging invasive alien insects and arthropods.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

area-wide and integrated pest management

biological control

economic impacts

environmental impacts

genetic biocontrol

pest dynamics and climate change

pest risk assessment and mapping

policy implications

population, community, and landscape ecology

population genetics and evolutionary biology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the ecology or management of emerging invasive alien insects and arthropods.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the invasion biology, ecology, and management of alien invasive insects and related arthropods, as well as their economic, environmental, and policy implications contributing to Sustainable Development Goal 15 (Life on Land).

The Invasive Insect Species section does not consider research focused on the management of well-established alien insects in agriculture. Reports dealing with the management of well-established alien insects in agriculture are better suited to our sister journal, Frontiers in Agronomy.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of insect invasion biology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.