murray b. isman
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Pest Management
Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA)
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Pest Management
Forest Research Institute, Hellenic Agricultural Organization
Thessaloniki, Greece
Associate Editor
Pest Management
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Pest Management
Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Pest Management
University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Pest Management
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Associate Editor
Pest Management
International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE)
Nairobi, Kenya
Associate Editor
Pest Management
Croatian Forest Research Institute
Jastrebarsko, Croatia
Associate Editor
Pest Management
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Amherst, United States
Associate Editor
Pest Management
Hellenic Mediterranean University
Crete, Greece
Associate Editor
Pest Management
University of Guelph
Guelph, Canada
Associate Editor
Pest Management
Natco Pharma (India)
Hyderabad, India
Associate Editor
Pest Management
Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University
Fuzhou, China
Associate Editor
Pest Management