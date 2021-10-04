Scope

The Reading section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the comprehensive study of reading processes and development.

Led by Dr. Manuel Perea from the University of Valencia, the Reading section welcomes submissions in the various domains of language sciences, which connect diverse perspectives and approaches to advance the understanding of reading.

This section emphasizes research on reading in underrepresented languages, promoting diverse and cross-cultural perspectives to address the biases commonly found in reading research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applied reading research

developmental studies in reading

L1 reading

multilingual reading

neurotypical and special populations

reading modeling

theoretical reading research

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of reading, encompassing a wide range of methods, approaches, and populations.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the following Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs): SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities within and among countries.

Submissions that do lack a clear link between reading processes and language sciences do not fall within the scope of the section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of language sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.