Scope

The Antimalarial Drug Resistance section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing drug resistance in malaria.

Led by Dr. Mehul Dhorda from Mahidol Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit (MORU) and Dr. José Pedro Gil from Karolinska Institutet (KI), the Antimalarial Drug Resistance section welcomes submissions in various domains of antimalarial drug resistance research, which aim to enhance the development of effective treatments and public health strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

drug-drug synergy/antagonism

drug efficacy and effectiveness clinical trials

drug resistance-related antimalarial pharmacology

drug targets and mechanisms of action

genetic markers of drug response

genetic/genomic epidemiology of drug resistance

host facilitators ("hot populations")

non-genetic drug resistance

novel in vitro technology

parasite mechanisms of drug evasion

structural biology of drug resistance associated proteins

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the emergence and mechanisms of antimalarial drug resistance, as well as its potential impact on clinical practice and public health strategies. Relevant animal models and diverse research perspectives are also encouraged within the scope of this section.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of antimalarial drug resistance research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.