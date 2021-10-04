Scope

The Evolution, Anatomy, and Paleosciences section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the diverse aspects of mammalian evolution, anatomy, and related paleosciences.

Led by Dr. Maria Rita Palombo from Sapienza University of Rome and Dr. Peter Ungar from University of Arkansas, the Evolution, Anatomy, and Paleosciences section welcomes submissions in the various domains of paleosciences, which aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the evolutionary processes and unsolved issues in mammalian evolution and anatomy.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abiotic and biotic factors in shaping ecosystem structure and mammalian community dynamics of the past

clade diversification dynamics and their monophyletic or polyphyletic nature

diversification and extinction rates in fossil and extant mammals

evolutionary directions mammalian clades took to differentiate their main ecomorphological and life history traits

factors behind the increase of small-scale processes with respect to macroevolutionary dynamics

inferring behaviors in the fossil record and reconstructions of the ecology and behaviors of mammalian species and populations in the past

longevity of taxonomic groups of high rank and the difficulty in determining such a parameter in species

mechanisms and factors promoting intense radiative evolution during the Mesozoic

multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary approaches to mammal evolutionary aspects

reasons behind discrepancies/inconsistencies between morphogenic evidence and molecular data

the actual time of the appearance of some physiological functions regarded as distinctive of mammals, such as endothermy

the intriguing evolutionary processes characterising the insular endemic mammals, as documented since the Mesozoic

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the multifaceted aspects of mammalian evolution, anatomy, and paleosciences.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of paleosciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.