Scope

The Life History and Conservation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the biology, ecology, and conservation of mammals.

Led by Dr. Nigel Bennett from the University of Pretoria, the Life History and Conservation section welcomes submissions in various domains of mammal research, which connect and integrate the main topics of the specialty theme.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

captive breeding programs and reintroduction of species

community-level mammal ecology

conservation strategies and their effects on populations

disease and wildlife conservation interface

growth patterns and reproductive strategies in mammals

habitat destruction and climate change impacts on mammals

life history traits, survivorship, and fecundity of mammal species

mammal conservation in underrepresented areas

mammal ecology and interactions with their environment

mammal-human interactions and conservation successes

natural history of specific mammal species or groups

poaching and animal trade effects on mammal populations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biology, ecology, and conservation of mammals, with a focus on understanding their life history traits, interactions with their environment, and the challenges they face in the Anthropocene.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of mammal research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.