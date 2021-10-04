Scope

The Nervous System and Cognate Behaviors section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the neural mechanisms underlying mammalian behaviors across diverse species.

Led by Dr. Ruth Benavides-Piccione from Cajal Institute, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the Nervous System and Cognate Behaviors section welcomes submissions in various domains of neuroscience, which aim to enhance our comprehension of the relationship between nervous system structures and behavioral outcomes.

This section emphasizes the importance of diverse research perspectives, including the study of a broad range of mammalian species, to gain a more comprehensive understanding of mammalian brains and their role in producing behavior.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

anatomical and physiological traits of mammalian nervous systems

behavioral expression and modulation in mammals

comparative studies of mammalian nervous systems

electrophysiological, neuroimaging, and computational studies related to behavior

higher processing centers and sensory receptors in the nervous system

morphological and biochemical/molecular aspects of the nervous system

neural mechanisms underlying human behaviors in health and disease

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between nervous system structures and the expression of behavior in diverse mammalian species.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.