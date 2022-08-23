Mission & scope

Frontiers in Marine Science is an interdisciplinary journal that advances our understanding of marine species, ecosystems, and processes as well as human interactions with, and impacts on, ocean environments.

The journal is led by Field Chief Editor Prof Carlos M. Duarte (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia) and indexed in Scopus, Web of Science and DOAJ. It welcomes submissions on all aspects of marine biology and ocean systems, on human activities that exploit or affect oceans and marine life, and the protection and restoration of marine ecosystems. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

coral reef and deep-sea ecology

global change and the future ocean

marine affairs and policy

marine biogeochemistry

marine biology, biogeography, and biodiversity

marine biotechnology and bioproducts

marine conservation and sustainability

marine fisheries, aquaculture, and living resources

marine pollution

physical oceanography

ocean observation.

Frontiers in Marine Science particularly welcomes new ideas and approaches for ocean-based solutions and which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 14: life below water. This includes studies on sustainable blue economies, improved forecasting and observational capacities, understanding biodiversity and ecosystem issues at a local and global level, and effective strategies to manage marine resources and maintain ocean health.

Manuscripts that do not directly relate to marine environments, such as those focusing primarily on freshwater or terrestrial ecosystems and non-marine-related engineering and technology studies, are also out of scope. Additionally, research that predominately concerns human health, social sciences, or economics, without a clear link to marine science, will not be considered.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Marine Science is committed to advancing our understanding and sustainable use of the world’s oceans and their resources by communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.