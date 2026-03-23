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Presumed dead for 60 years, mesophotic coral reefs off Benin are alive: sonar and video surveys reveal a thriving soft coral garden at 54 m, the first living coral community found on the Gulf of Guinea shelf.
Marine Biology and Evolution now welcomes an updated scope. We invite researchers exploring marine life, adaptation, and evolutionary processes to submit their work and help shape the future of the section!
Preparing your manuscript for publication? Use this handy checklist for a smooth submission process.
Led by Section Chief Editor Stelios Katsanevakis and a stellar team of Associate Editors, this research topic invites authoritative reviews on ecosystem resilience, cumulative impacts, and ocean health. Submit your review by 6 November 2026.
Frontiers provides researchers with a streamlined way to fulfil FAIR data management requirements whilst maximizing the impact of their publications. Authors retain full control, while this structured approach boosts dataset visibility and research value.
Clemson University
Clemson, United States
Community Reviewer
Marine Molecular Biology and Ecology
National Center for Biotechnology, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Marine Molecular Biology and Ecology
Third Institute of Oceanography, State Oceanic Administration
Xiamen, China
Community Reviewer
Marine Molecular Biology and Ecology
University of the Ryukyus
Nishihara, Japan
Community Reviewer
Marine Molecular Biology and Ecology