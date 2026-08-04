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Machine learning, eDNA and citizen science in monitoring and assessing biodiversity and invasive alien species at sea: this review shows how AI, eDNA, and citizen science combine to improve marine biodiversity monitoring and invasive species detection.
Frontiers in Marine Science is proud to sponsor ISMS 2026, taking place July 8–10 at the Palacio de Congresos de Cadiz. Visit our booth to connect with our team, explore ocean research, and learn about open-access publishing opportunities with Frontiers.
Preparing your manuscript for publication? Use this handy checklist for a smooth submission process.
Ocean Digital Twins are transforming marine science. This Research Topic explores how AI, automation, and real-time data integration can model and protect marine ecosystems, helping scientists and policymakers predict ocean health with precision.
Frontiers provides researchers with a streamlined way to fulfil FAIR data management requirements whilst maximizing the impact of their publications. Authors retain full control, while this structured approach boosts dataset visibility and research value.
GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research Kiel, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ)
Kiel, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Ocean Observation
Karadeniz Technical University
Trabzon, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Ocean Observation
University of Ghana
Accra, Ghana
Associate Editor
Ocean Observation
National Institute of Oceanography and Applied Geophysics (Italy)
Trieste, Italy
Associate Editor
Ocean Observation