hervé claustre
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris , France
Specialty Chief Editor
Ocean Observation
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris , France
Specialty Chief Editor
Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (ENEA)
Rome , Italy
Associate Editor
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris , France
Associate Editor
Plymouth Marine Laboratory
Plymouth , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Ghent University
Ghent , Belgium
Associate Editor
Hokkaido University
Sapporo , Japan
Associate Editor
Institute of Coastal Systems Helmholtz Centre Hereon
Geesthacht , Germany
Associate Editor
Swedish Museum of Natural History
Stockholm , Sweden
Associate Editor
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
New Brunswick , United States
Associate Editor
Mediterranean Institute for Advanced Studies, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Esporles , Spain
Associate Editor
Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI)
Bremerhaven , Germany
Associate Editor
Balearic Islands Coastal Ocean Observing and Forecasting System (SOCIB)
Palma de Mallorca , Spain
Associate Editor
Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands
Telde , Spain
Associate Editor
École Normale Supérieure
Paris , France
Associate Editor
Second Institute of Oceanography, Ministry of Natural Resources
Hangzhou , China
Associate Editor
University of Oldenburg
Oldenburg , Germany
Associate Editor
