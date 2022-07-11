Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
University of Padova Chioggia Hydrobiological Station
Chioggia , Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Marine Conservation and Sustainability
William & Mary's Virginia Institute of Marine Science, College of William & Mary
Gloucester Point , United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Marine Conservation and Sustainability
Department of Research and Veterinary Services, Mystic Aquarium
Mystic , United States
Associate Editor
Marine Conservation and Sustainability
Oregon State University
Corvallis , United States
Associate Editor
Marine Conservation and Sustainability