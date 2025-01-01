jose a. a. antolínez
Department of Hydraulic Engineering, Faculty of Civil Engineering and Geosciences, Delft University of Technology
Delft, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Coastal Ocean Processes
UMR9190 Centre Pour la Biodiversité Marine, l'exploitation et la Conservation (MARBEC)
Sete, France
Community Reviewer
Marine Ecosystem Ecology
British Antarctic Survey (BAS)
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Marine Biogeochemistry
Norwegian University of Science and Technology
Trondheim, Norway
Community Reviewer
Global Change and the Future Ocean
University of Lisbon
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Marine Evolutionary Biology, Biogeography and Species Diversity
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Thuwal, Saudi Arabia
Community Reviewer
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts
Department of Research and Veterinary Services, Mystic Aquarium
Mystic, United States
Community Reviewer
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Marine Pollution
Mindanao State University, Iligan Institute of Technology
Iligan, Philippines
Community Reviewer
Marine Biogeochemistry
Department of Oceanography, Center for Technology and Geosciences, Federal University of Pernambuco
Recife, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Marine Ecosystem Ecology
National Institute of Oceanography and Applied Geophysics (Italy)
Trieste, Italy
Community Reviewer
Physical Oceanography
Department of Life Sciences, University of Trieste
Trieste, Italy
Community Reviewer
Global Change and the Future Ocean
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata
Kolkata, India
Community Reviewer
Marine Ecosystem Ecology
Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences
Saint George, Bermuda
Community Reviewer
Marine Ecosystem Ecology
Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Marine Biogeochemistry
University of St Andrews
St Andrews, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Marine Megafauna