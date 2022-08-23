Scope

The Coastal Ocean Processes section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the complex dynamics and interactions within coastal ocean environments.

Led by Dr. Charitha Pattiaratchi from The University of Western Australia, and Dr. Marta Marcos from the University of the Balearic Islands, the Coastal Ocean Processes section welcomes submissions in various domains of coastal oceanography, which aim to enhance the understanding of the coastal ocean and its diverse processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

coastal ocean circulation and transport mechanisms

interactions between physical, chemical, and biological processes

impacts of human activities and climate change on coastal systems

estuarine systems and their role in coastal ocean processes

coastal morphodynamics

nearshore regions, including surf and swash zones

continental shelf dynamics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of coastal ocean processes, contributing to a comprehensive understanding of this critical and dynamic environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the coastal ocean circulation and transport mechanisms, interactions between physical, chemical, and biological processes, impacts of human activities and climate change on coastal systems, estuarine systems and their role in coastal ocean processes, nearshore regions, including surf and swash zones, and continental shelf and shelf break dynamics (SDG 13: Climate Action, SDG 14: Life Below Water).

The Coastal Ocean Processes section does not consider submissions focusing on financial decision-making, socio-economic perspectives, or physiological processes unrelated to marine ecosystems. However, studies on global climate change are welcome if they have relevance to coastal processes and their interactions with the broader marine environment.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of coastal oceanography to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.