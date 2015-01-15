Scope

Coastal Ocean Processes publishes research undertaken in the coastal ocean and is a conduit for the exchange of ideas between physical, chemical and biological coastal oceanographers and marine geologists. The coastal ocean links the terrestrial and marine environments and is defined as the region between the continental slope and estuaries, including the nearshore region. This region encompasses large variations in water depths and, together with the effects of the earth’s rotation, tidal, meteorological and buoyancy forcing, controls the coastal ocean circulation and the transport of materials from the continents to the open ocean. The coastal ocean is the biologically productive part of the ocean and supports most of the major fisheries in the world. It is the most impacted by humans and is susceptible to both natural and industrial disasters. Currently, over 60% of the global population (~3.5 billion) live within 100 km of the coast and rely on the coastal ocean for food, construction and disposal of industrial and domestic waste. The effects of future climate change will impact this region the most, with changing weather patterns, mean sea level rise and extreme events leading to coastal inundation (e.g. storm surges and tsunamis). Exponential growth of the human population in future years will increase the demand for recreational and commercial uses of the coastal zone. The challenge of understanding the impact of these multiple stressors on coastal systems is considerable. Global ocean systems are forced by a range of mechanisms, with the dominant mechanisms changing with the geographic region. This specialty section provides a forum for the coastal research community to share their research results, derived using field, theoretical, numerical or laboratory experiments, or a combination of these, and contribute to the understanding of the coastal ocean. We welcome papers dealing with the whole spectrum of the coastal ocean, including the continental shelf break, the continental shelf, the near-shore zone, including the surf and swash zone, and the estuarine system. The section also welcomes submissions on managerial and societal drivers, as well as responses to and perceptions on changes in the coastal ocean. It will benefit from the rapid, robust and effective editorial process and the open-access structure of Frontiers in Marine Science, thereby accelerating progress of this important topic. The research topics hosted in Frontiers in Marine Science provide a particularly effective platform to introduce new developments and research directions in coastal ocean processes.