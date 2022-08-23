Scope

The Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the ecology of the deep sea, including aspects of the geological, geochemical, and oceanographic components that contribute to understand life in the deep sea, as well as the impacts of climate change and human activities on these ecosystems.

Led by Dr. Saskia Brix from The Senckenberg Research Institute in Hamburg, Germany, and Dr. Martin Schwentner from The Natural History Museum Vienna, Austria, the Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of marine science, which connect interdisciplinary research to address the challenges faced by deep-sea ecosystems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ecosystem functioning, distribution, and connectivity

biodiversity, biological composition, biogeography

geochemical-biological interactions

anthropogenic impacts, including climate-driven changes

societal and economic challenges and governance

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diverse aspects of deep-sea environments and ecology, focusing on the complex interactions between biological, geological, geochemical, oceanographic, and human factors.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the deep-sea environments and ecology, focusing on ecosystem functioning, distribution, and connectivity; biodiversity, biological composition, and biogeography; geochemical-oceanographic-biological interactions; anthropogenic impacts, including climate-driven changes; and societal and economic challenges and governance (SDGs 13, 14, and 15).

The Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology section does not consider studies that focus solely on shallow water ecosystems or research that emphasizes non-deep-sea specific aspects without a relevance to deep-sea environments and ecology. However, species distribution modeling and imaging techniques may be considered if they have a clear and direct relevance to deep-sea environments and ecology, as well as the complex interactions between geological, biological, and human factors. Similarly, this section does not consider studies where the focus is on abiotic data and processes, as these manuscripts should be directed to specialised journals in geology, geochemistry or physical oceanography.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of marine science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.