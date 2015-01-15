Scope

The deep sea comprises the largest ecosystem on Planet Earth. It harbors a substantial portion of the biological diversity and geological resources on the planet. The 3D complexity, vastness, and remoteness of the deep sea allied with the relatively scarce scientific research on these remote environments mean that it remains poorly understood. The deep sea provides a suite of important direct and indirect goods and services that range from direct provisioning of food resources, chemical compounds for industrial and pharmaceutical uses, oil and gas, or mineral resources, to indirect services such as climate regulation or regulation of global biogeochemical cycles and nutrient cycling, which are crucial to the functioning of our planetary system. The increased demand for biological and mineral resources and rapid development of new technologies has promoted the exploitation of previously inaccessible areas leading to a sharp expansion of human activities in the deep sea. As a result, new governance approaches and careful environmental assessments to ensure that socio-economic gain is balanced with sustainable management will be necessary.

The specialty in Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology is devoted to publishing fundamental, interdisciplinary, and applied research on aspects of the geology, oceanography, and ecology of the deep sea, including biodiversity, biogeochemistry, and ecosystem functioning. It will also focus on the impacts of climate change and other anthropogenic impacts on deep-sea ecosystems and their functional consequences as well as on the studies devoted to the mitigation of adverse impacts of human activities.

This section will cover any aspect of research on deep pelagic and benthic ecosystems, from the shelf break to hadal depths and from microbes to megafauna. Interdisciplinary themes to be addressed include, but are not restricted to:

Geochemical-biological interactions.

Anthropogenic impacts, including climate-driven changes.

Ecosystem functioning, distribution, and connectivity.

Biological capacities.

Societal and economic challenges and governance.

