saskia brix
Senckenberg Museum
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Institute of Marine Sciences, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
IRBIM-CNR
Ancona, Italy
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
University of Łódź
Łódź, Poland
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
University of Cagliari
Cagliari, Italy
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
OKEANOS Center, University of the Azores
Horta, Portugal
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Temple University
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Marche Polytechnic University
Ancona, Italy
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
OKEANOS Center, University of the Azores
Horta, Portugal
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
University of Bergen
Bergen, Norway
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
National Autonomous University of Mexico
México City, Mexico
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Marche Polytechnic University
Ancona, Italy
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research Kiel, Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres (HZ)
Kiel, Germany
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Nova Southeastern University
Fort Lauderdale, United States
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC)
Yokosuka, Japan
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology