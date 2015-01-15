ana hilário
University of Aveiro
Aveiro , Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
University of Aveiro
Aveiro , Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
REV Ocean
Oslo , Norway
Specialty Chief Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Marche Polytechnic University
Ancona , Italy
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Marche Polytechnic University
Ancona , Italy
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
University of Oxford
Oxford , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Council for Agricultural and Economics Research (CREA)
Rome , Italy
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Department of Integrative Marine Ecology, Anton Dohrn Zoological Station
Naples , Italy
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Marine and Freshwater Research Institute
Reykjavik , Iceland
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
University of the Azores
Ponta Delgada , Portugal
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC)
Yokosuka , Japan
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
University of Aveiro
Aveiro , Portugal
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Sorbonne Universités
Paris , France
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Hellenic Centre for Marine Research (HCMR)
Anavyssos , Greece
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum Frankfurt
Frankfurt , Germany
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
Marine Research Institute (IMAR)
Horta , Portugal
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology
National University of Ireland Galway
Galway , Ireland
Associate Editor
Deep-Sea Environments and Ecology