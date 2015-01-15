Scope

The Discoveries specialty section of Frontiers in Marine Science publishes interesting and novel observational reports on marine animals in their natural environment.

With the advent of rapidly improving technology, our ability to record the ocean and its species has expanded exponentially. Observations of rare or first-ever behaviors and unique phenomena are key for understanding the fundamental role of species and how they may respond to human-induced change. These records may create or expand baseline information on species biology and ecology, as well as their distributions, augment conservation assessments for threatened species, or provide new information for managers tasked with mitigating or reducing the effects of human activities on specific species. Additionally, they help provide context to findings from more expansive ecological or behavioral studies and experimental approaches. Given that these records often include striking photo and video assets of marine species, these papers will also foster inspiration and hope for the ocean amongst broader audiences. The aim of Discoveries is to create an accessible and exciting forum for publishing and disseminating reports from the ocean that provide new records of behavior, the description of unique or rare natural phenomena, new distributions of species, and eye-opening information on how species respond and adapt to changes in their environment.

This specialty section recognizes – and supports – the notion that these reports should be short and direct, often relying on limited data obtained via observation or opportunistic methods. An additional goal of this section is to further democratize the process of scientific publishing and expand opportunities for exciting marine discoveries to enter the peer-reviewed literature, by welcoming contributions from wildlife experts, naturalists, tour operators, filmmakers, and ocean educators.

As such, Discoveries welcomes papers with authorship groups that include diverse backgrounds and professions. The section encourages concise papers describing a broad suite of topics:

• observations of unique or novel behaviors especially in response to human-induced change

• new locality records and range extensions (both vertical and horizontal)

• the description of novel species, and ‘first-ever’ observations

Submissions should focus only on marine animals: invertebrates, fishes, reptiles, birds, and mammals.

For papers to be considered, they must present data achieved through first-hand observation, or the analysis of empirically collected scientific data. In all cases, records must be obtained from field-based methods and approaches, and they must be collected by those listed as authors.

The section will not consider submissions from zoos, aquaria, nor domesticated animals.