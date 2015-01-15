Main content

Specialty chief editor carlos m. duarte King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Thuwal , Saudi Arabia Specialty Chief Editor Global Change and the Future Ocean

Scope Global Change and the Future Ocean publishes research on global pressures on the ocean in the past, present and future and their consequences on ecosystem functioning and structure, as well as on the benefits to society received from a healthy ocean in the future. A growing human population, increased resource consumption and activity are now generating changes that are global in scale, including anthropogenic climate change, changes in stratospheric ozone and UV-B radiation levels, changes in global carbon budgets, nitrogen and other elements, emissions of pollutants, land-use change and overexploitation of living resources. These and other changes translate into significant pressures on the ocean operating at a global scale, including increased ocean warming and stratification, increased UV-B levels, sea level rise, ocean acidification, eutrophication, pollution, de-oxygenation and hypoxia, habitat loss, proliferation of invasive species, biodiversity decline and overfishing, among others. These changes are most intense in the coastal zone, where most of these pressures converge, but they spread even to the most remote regions of the ocean. Understanding the impact of these multiple stressors on the oceanic ecosystem is a daunting task. It requires the combination of experimental research, the use of paleo-reconstructions as proxies, comparative analyses and modeling to improve our understanding of responses and to increase our capacity to attribute changes in the ocean ecosystem to global pressures and to forecast its future trajectories. This specialty section provides a forum for the growing research community focusing on global changes in the ocean to share their research results, derived using any of the approaches outlined above, and to collectively contribute to forecasting how ocean ecosystems may be configured and function in the future. The section also welcomes submissions on managerial and societal drivers, as well as responses and perceptions on global changes in the ocean ecosystem. It will benefit from the rapid, robust and effective editorial process and the open-access structure of Frontiers in Marine Science, thereby accelerating progress in this important topic. The Research Topics hosted within Frontiers in Marine Science provide a particularly effective platform to introduce new developments and research directions on Global Change and the Future Ocean.

Facts Short name Front. Mar. Sci.

Abbreviation fmars

Electronic ISSN 2296-7745

Indexed in Scopus, DOAJ, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), ProQuest Aquatic Sciences and Fisheries Abstracts (ASFA)

Impact 5.247 Impact Factor 5.2 CiteScore

Submission Global Change and the Future Ocean welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Global Change and the Future Ocean, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.