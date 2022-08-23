Scope

The Global Change and the Future Ocean section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the impact of global pressures on ocean ecosystems and their consequences on society.

Led by Dr. Susana Agusti from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, the Global Change and the Future Ocean section welcomes submissions in the various domains of marine science, which address the challenges and opportunities arising from global changes in the ocean ecosystem.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

past, present, and future global pressures on the ocean

impacts in ecosystem functioning and structure

actions to maintain a healthy ocean under pressure

anthropogenic climate change effects on marine organisms distribution

impacts from changes in stratospheric ozone and UV-B radiation levels

effects on global carbon budgets, nitrogen, and other elements

change and overexploitation of living resources

overexploitation of living resources

coastal-use change

ocean warming and stratification

heat waves

sea level rise

ocean acidification

eutrophication

pollution

de-oxygenation and hypoxia

habitat loss

invasive species

biodiversity decline

organisms adaptation to environmental changes

overfishing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex interactions between global pressures and ocean ecosystems, as well as their implications for the future health of the ocean and the benefits it provides to society.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of global pressures on ocean ecosystems, ecosystem functioning and structure, societal benefits from a healthy ocean, and anthropogenic climate change, in relation to SDGs 13 (Climate Action), 14 (Life Below Water), and 15 (Life on Land).

The Global Change and the Future Ocean section does not consider submissions focusing solely on mineralogy or governance, as these topics fall outside the scope of oceanic changes and their future implications. However, studies addressing plastic pollution and thermal stress are now considered relevant, as they contribute to the understanding of global pressures on ocean ecosystems, ecosystem functioning and structure, societal benefits from a healthy ocean, and anthropogenic climate change. Studies should primarily address the impacts of global change on marine ecosystems and their potential consequences.