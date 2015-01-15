susana agusti
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Thuwal, Saudi Arabia
Specialty Chief Editor
Global Change and the Future Ocean
University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
Associate Editor
Global Change and the Future Ocean
Laval University
Quebec, Canada
Associate Editor
Global Change and the Future Ocean
Plymouth Marine Laboratory
Plymouth, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Global Change and the Future Ocean
East Carolina University
Greenville, United States
Associate Editor
Global Change and the Future Ocean
The University of Auckland
Auckland, New Zealand
Associate Editor
Global Change and the Future Ocean
Center for Environmental Science, University of Maryland, College Park
Cambridge, United States
Associate Editor
Global Change and the Future Ocean
Southwest Fisheries Science Center, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
La Jolla, United States
Associate Editor
Global Change and the Future Ocean
University of Tasmania
Hobart, Australia
Associate Editor
Global Change and the Future Ocean
Center for Marine and Environmental Sciences (MARE)
Lisbon, Portugal
Associate Editor
Global Change and the Future Ocean
University of Granada
Granada, Spain
Associate Editor
Global Change and the Future Ocean
Aarhus University
Aarhus, Denmark
Associate Editor
Global Change and the Future Ocean
Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI)
Bremerhaven, Germany
Associate Editor
Global Change and the Future Ocean
Institute of Marine Sciences, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Global Change and the Future Ocean
McGill University
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Global Change and the Future Ocean