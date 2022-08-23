Scope

The Marine Affairs and Policy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on promoting sustainable human activities in marine and connected ecosystems.

Led by Dr. Porter Hoagland and Dr. Di Jin from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the Marine Affairs and Policy section welcomes submissions in the various domains of marine policy and ocean governance, which aim to address the challenges and opportunities in achieving sustainability.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ocean governance

integrated coastal zone management

marine spatial planning

ecosystem services valuation

marine resource management

ecosystem

based management

marine pollution control

offshore energy

blue economy

climate change adaptation

community resilience to coastal hazards

living shorelines

science policy

international partnerships

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the sustainable use and management of marine and connected ecosystems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance ocean governance, integrated coastal zone management, marine spatial planning, ecosystem services valuation, marine resource management, ecosystem-based management, marine pollution control, offshore energy, blue economy, climate change adaptation, community resilience to coastal hazards, living shorelines, science policy, and international partnerships (SDG 14: Life Below Water, SDG 13: Climate Action, SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals, and SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth).

The Marine Affairs and Policy section does not consider submissions that focus solely on sustainable development without a marine policy context. Additionally, studies on water management trends without a foundation in marine policy or governance, marine technologies, or community studies without a foundation in marine affairs are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of marine policy and ocean governance to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.