The oceans have been recognised as a major component of the Earth’s natural capital. They supply provisioning services, such as the ~80 million tonnes per annum of fish taken in capture fisheries. They also provide an array of regulating services critical to maintaining the Earth’s life support system, such as the transport of heat, the production of oxygen, the cycling of carbon and other macro- and micronutrients. These services are under threat from a number of human activities including the impacts of overfishing, destructive fishing practices, pollution, invasive species and climate change.

The mitigation of such impacts and the movement of human activities towards sustainability are implemented through the development of policy related to the use of the oceans, as well as connected terrestrial and freshwater ecosystems. Policy itself is enacted through national and international laws, binding or non-binding agreements, and a complex infrastructure associated with regulation and compliance. These apply differentially to territorial waters, the Economic Exclusion Zones (EEZs), and Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (ABNJ), and overall represent a framework of ocean governance. However, it is increasingly obvious that current systems of ocean governance are not effectively preventing the degradation of marine ecosystems, threatening the very function of the oceans and their ability to support a growing human population as well as the Earth system upon which all life depends.

The Specialty Marine Affairs and Policy accepts papers for submission addressing all aspects of marine policy and ocean governance with a particular emphasis on driving human activities towards sustainability. Subject areas include, but are not limited to, ocean governance, integrated coastal zone management, marine spatial planning, ecosystem services valuation, marine resource management, ecosystem-based management, marine pollution control, offshore energy, blue economy, climate change adaptation, community resilience to coastal hazards, living shorelines, science policy, and international partnerships.

We would like to attract papers outlining solutions to current problems of ocean governance to ensure sustainability of human activities in marine or connected ecosystems, papers reporting multidisciplinary studies on coupled natural and human systems, papers on science communication and public engagement, and papers on scientific decision making and decision tools. The aim is to promote a modern relationship between humankind and the oceans which is based on recognising the true value of the latter and enabling its sustainable use for generations to come.