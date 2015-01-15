Scope

Marine biology covers the life of organisms, including bacteria, plants and animals, found in the sea. Marine organisms are found on the surface of the water right through to the deepest depths of the oceans. The habitats in which they are found are vast including rocky and coral reefs, seamounts and hydrothermal vents, tidepools and open ocean waters, to name just a few. The organisms themselves range from minute bacteria and plankton to large sharks and whales. We encourage submissions on the biology of marine organisms from all habitats and of all sizes.

Marine organisms are vital to sustaining life on earth. Besides regulating our climate, they also contribute to the oxygen cycle, and protect our shorelines. Many marine organisms are economically important for food, medicine and tourism. An understanding of the biology of these organisms is important for conservation and resource management with such information becoming pressing given environmental and anthropogenic impacts. We seek studies using both conventional and innovative approaches to understand the biology of marine organisms.

This section encourages studies on biological parameters of marine bacteria, plants and animals. An understanding of a species age and growth, reproductive biology, dietary composition, distribution and abundance along with population structure are all important for understanding and managing it across its range. How these parameters vary spatially and temporally within a species is important for management of commercially important organisms, conservation of threatened and endangered organisms, as well as assessing how impacts of environmental and anthropogenic factors are influencing organisms now and into the future. This section seeks contributions that provide a greater understanding of an organism’s biology.