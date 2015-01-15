Scope

The Specialty Section on Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts aims to provide a publication platform for scientific, technological, and policy contributions to the discovery, development, and applications of marine biotechnology and marine bioproducts based on the enormous biodiversity of marine ecosystems and their unique genetic resources.

Marine Biotechnology is defined as the application of scientific knowledge of living marine organisms (animals or plants, macro- or micro-), as well as parts, products, and models thereof – to benefit lives and the environment with the production of knowledge, goods, and services.

Marine Bioproducts are defined as any chemicals (e.g. marine natural products, minerals) and biochemicals (e.g. proteins, polysaccharides, nucleic acids, and lipids), derived from marine organisms and their modified and processed products for any applications in sectors ranging from food/feed to pharmaceuticals, from biofuels to bioremediation and aquaculture.

Marine Bioprocesses are defined as the processing technologies involved in marine organisms and their components for the production of marine bioproducts.

Manuscripts are accepted for all aspects of Marine Biotechnology, Bioproducts, and Bioprocesses, with submissions being encouraged from marine biologists, molecular biologists, biotechnologists, chemists, material scientists, food scientists, bioengineers, policy researchers, and policy-makers, industry scientists and engineers, and other professionals from applied marine science research and industry sectors.

Examples of expected Topics include, but are not limited to:

Bioprospecting of marine natural products, biopolymers, and biomaterials for human health and nutrition (drugs, preventive medicines, functional foods, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals), and processes (biocatalysts);

Chemical and functional characterization of marine-derived compounds for bioproduct development and application;

Marine genetic resources and engineering of marine organisms of application interest;

Marine -omics technologies, including meta genomics, genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, glycomics, and lipidomics for the knowledge, discovery and development of new processes and bioproducts;

Identification and application of marine microbiomes;

Marine-derived chemicals, biofuels, and bioenergy (e.g. biodiesels, biohydrogen, and bioethanol);

Technological improvement of biomass cultivation and fermentation of marine organisms, for industry applications (e.g. aquaculture);

Advanced marine biomanufacturing process development, including biorefinery;

Application of circular bioeconomy in marine bioproducts production and environmental management solution (e.g. seafood waste management);

Innovative methodologies and protocols for marine biodiscovery, biotechnology, bioprocesses, and bioproducts;

Industry bioprocesses for the production of marine bioproducts;

Techno-economic assessment and Life Cycle Assessment;

Policy and regulatory framework research and development.

For any inquiries related to potential submissions and Research Topic ideas please contact us at marinescience@frontiersin.org