Scope

The Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts section focus on advancing scientific and engineering knowledge, technology and product innovation, and applications related to the sustainable utilization of marine biological resources and their unique genetic and metabolic resources.

Led by Dr. Adele Cutignano from the National Research Council (CNR), Italy and Prof. Wei Zhang from Flinders University, Australia, the Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of marine biology, chemistry, and biochemistry, biodiscovery, biotechnology, bioprocesses, and bioproducts aiming to advance the understanding and development of marine-based bioproducts and processes for the benefits of humankind, society, and environment.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

bioprospecting of marine-derived natural products, biopolymers, and biomaterials for human health and nutrition

chemical and functional characterization of marine-derived compounds for bioproduct development and application

marine genetic resources and engineering of marine organisms of application interest

marine -omics technologies for knowledge, discovery, and development of new processes and bioproducts

marine synthetic biology and biotechnology of application interest

identification and application of marine microbiomes

marine-derived renewable chemicals, biofuels, and bioenergy

technological improvement of biomass cultivation and fermentation of marine organisms for industry applications

advanced marine biomanufacturing process development, including biorefinery, green technology, industry 4.0+ (AI, Big Data, Digital Twin, Autonomous-enabled), and Mobile and Modular manufacturing

application of circular bioeconomy in marine bioproducts production and environmental management solutions

innovative methodologies and protocols for marine biodiscovery, biotechnology, bioprocesses, and bioproducts

industry bioprocesses to produce marine bioproducts

techno-economic assessment, social and ethical assessment, and life cycle assessment related to marine bioprocesses and bioproducts

policy and regulatory framework research and development

marine bioindustry sustainability research and development

Submissions should offer significant new insights into the various aspects of marine biotechnology, bioproducts, and bioprocesses, contributing to the development and application of marine-based biological solutions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance marine biotechnology, bioproducts, and bioprocesses, contributing to the development and application of marine-based biological solutions toward sustainability goals (SDG 14: Life Below Water, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts section do not consider submissions focusing on discovery science such as immune response, bacterial infection, gene expression, or breeding and reproduction, unless they have a fundamental basis and/or applications in marine biotechnology, bioprocess or bioproduct development. Additionally, studies without a clear marine context or application will be considered out of scope for this section. However, submissions that explore these topics within the context of marine biotechnology, bioproducts, and bioprocesses, contributing to the development and application of marine-based solutions, are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific and engineering knowledge, impactful discoveries and innovations, and application development in the field of Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.