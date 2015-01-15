adele cutignano
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts
University of Almeria
Almería, Spain
Associate Editor
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts
University of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts
National Research Council Canada (NRC)
Ottawa, Canada
Associate Editor
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts
Mersin University
Mersin, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts
Anton Dohrn Zoological Station Naples
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts
University of Parma
Parma, Italy
Associate Editor
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts
Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Lincoln, United States
Associate Editor
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts
Institute of Natural Products and Agrobiology, Spanish National Research Council (CSIC)
San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain
Associate Editor
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts
Freiberg University of Mining and Technology
Freiberg, Germany
Associate Editor
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts
University of Murcia
Murcia, Spain
Associate Editor
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts
East China University of Science and Technology
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts
Zhejiang University
Hangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Marine Biotechnology and Bioproducts