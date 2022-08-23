Scope

The Marine Ecosystem Ecology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing challenges in marine ecosystems.

Led by Dr. Heliana Teixeira from the Centre for Environmental and Marine Studies, Department of Biology, University of Aveiro, and Prof. Stelios Katsanevakis from the University of the Aegean, the Marine Ecosystem Ecology section welcomes submissions in various domains of marine ecosystem ecology, which aim to enhance the understanding of the relationships of marine communities with their environment, the fundamental ecological processes and the interactions between species, explaining the resilience and the phenomena that sustain the diversity of habitats, species, and ecological strategies in marine ecosystems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Understanding interactions among diversity, ecosystem processes, structure, and function

community and populations ecology

Measuring ecosystem shifts, biodiversity, and habitat loss

restoring degraded systems

Moving from descriptive studies to functional assessments

assessing ecological status and ocean health

Understanding cause-effect pathways and ecosystem responses to human impacts, biological invasions, and climate change

Supporting marine conservation actions and their efficiency under global change and shifting policies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about marine ecosystem functioning, addressing the challenges listed in this scope.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance our knowledge of marine ecosystems, their management, and better implementation of sustainability strategies, and marine conservation actions concerning SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

The Marine Ecosystem Ecology section does not consider studies focusing solely on climate phenomena or water sample analysis without a direct link to marine ecosystem functioning, management, or conservation actions. Research on physiological responses without ecological context or the discovery of new species without relevance to ecosystem processes, structure, and function are also outside the scope of this section. Furthermore, studies on marine monitoring without a fundamental basis in assessing environmental stressors and their ecological implications are not considered within the scope of this section.