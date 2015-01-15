Main content

Scope The Specialty on Marine Evolutionary Biology, Biogeography and Species Diversity seeks to publish works on the evolution of life in the oceans over space and time, and on the species diversity across all marine organisms, i.e., bacteria, archaea and eukaryotes. The marine realm is home to an outstanding biodiversity, yet the vast majority of this has yet to be discovered, described and placed in an evolutionary context. Marine Evolutionary Biology, Biogeography and Species Diversity encourages submissions that bring new insights for this problem as well as providing another venue for evolutionary, biogeographical and biodiversity studies. The scope of submissions includes phylogenetic analyses across taxa, evolutionary studies, assessments of cryptic species complexes and phylogeographies, broad biodiversity inventories, and biogeographical assessments (both recent and past). The Section especially encourages multidisciplinary, comparative and multi-species articles. Taxonomic and systematic studies (incl. descriptions of new taxa) are also welcome if they are of interest to the wide international readership of the Section, offer theoretical or methodological advances, focus on precisely framed evolutionary (for an example see: doi.org/10.3389/fmars.2018.00509) or biogeographical questions (for an example see: doi.org/10.3389/fmars.2020.579959, doi.org/10.3389/fmars.2017.00404), and/or address issues such as new habitats or symbiosis (for an example see: doi.org/10.3389/fmars.2021.642040). Note that new taxon names or nomenclatural acts must be registered in ZOOBANK (http://zoobank.org/) and have associated Life Science Identifiers (LSIDs). Registration must be done by the authors before final publication. Note that species lists, biodiversity assessments without state-of-the art analyses, or the description of new taxa without an overarching evolutionary, ecological and/or biogeographical question cannot be considered.

