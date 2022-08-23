Scope

The Marine Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Living Resources section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the sustainable development and management of aquatic living resources.

Led by Dr. Stephen Newman from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, Government of Western Australia (DPIRD), and Dr. Yngvar Olsen from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, this section welcomes submissions in various domains of marine sciences that address the challenges and opportunities in the sustainable use of aquatic resources.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

regional variations or differences in fisheries and aquaculture practices

social and economic characteristics of fisheries

green transition and sustainability in global fisheries

climate change and fisheries and aquaculture production

international trade in fisheries and aquaculture products

sustainability of exploited aquatic living resources

impacts of the environment and climate change on aquatic living resources and livelihoods

meta-analyses of fish and fisheries data that contribute to sustainable aquatic resource management

marine aquaculture's role in human food security

sustainability of seafood versus aquaculture food production

culture of aquatic living resources

efficiency improvements in the marine food chain

technology changes and improvements, and how they influence fishing practices

waste release of farmed species and influence on marine ecosystems

assessment methods for aquaculture and influence on marine ecosystems

environmental interactions and harmonization of legislative issues in aquaculture

health and welfare in marine aquaculture

seaweed farming and use

interaction between wild and cultured marine species

production technology for exposed open sea environments

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, management, and perspectives of stakeholders in the marine fisheries, aquaculture, and living resources sectors. In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the sustainable development and management of aquatic living resources, marine fisheries, and aquaculture (aligning with SDG 14: Life Below Water and SDG 2: Zero Hunger).

This section does not consider studies primarily focused on molecular biology, genetic mechanisms, or cellular processes unless they have clear relevance to marine fisheries, aquaculture, or living resources management. Research that lacks relevance to the broader context of marine ecosystems, their sustainable development, and conservation is outside the scope of this section.

As a multidisciplinary section, it is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of marine sciences to researchers, industry professionals, managers, policymakers, and the public worldwide.