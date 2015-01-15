Scope

The extraction and culture of aquatic living resources represent major ways in which we use the life support system of the ocean as an important source of food. The ways and means of these activities and interactions have gone through millennia of practice and perfection in fisheries whereas marine aquaculture is a more recent activity of humans. Both activities may vary by geographic region. Coastal nations of the world engage in fishing, some with formidable fleets of long-distance fishing vessels reaching beyond their Exclusive Economic Zones. International trade in fisheries products is already at an unparalleled level compared to most other food stuffs. Many of these countries now seek to increase their protein production further while research shows that natural resources are already in serious decline. In-depth local studies generate the body of data, which are the necessary building blocks for metadata analyses that permit trend analysis and possible transformations to increasing concerns of the sustainability of exploited aquatic living resources from local to global levels. As the global yields from fisheries show a decline, and because there is an increasing demand for seafood in the world, marine aquaculture must take a more prominent role in human food security than in earlier times. The losses from primary production till human food in marine ecosystems is far higher than in the agricultural food chain, and future aquaculture must aim to reduce this gap in efficiency by several means, including use of feed resources from a variety of sources, not only from forage fish. Besides this, availability of marine space for farming, technology to expand that space into exposed waters, diversification in production to better cover organisms lower in the food chain, environmental interactions following the intervention in nature, and issues of aquaculture legislation and governance are among the specific challenges faced by aquaculture worldwide. The Specialty Marine Fisheries, Aquaculture and Living Resources seeks critically engaged scientific studies which help analyze a country's, a region's and a farming sector’s capacities and the perspectives of different stakeholders on the development and management of such common pool resources. In particular, we welcome contributions that take basic fisheries and aquaculture research further into more holistic analyses incorporating environmental, including biodiversity, climate change, pollution and resource perspectives, and technological and economic conditions, but also the social dynamics that might shape and/or result from them. Periodically, calls for contributions to special issues called Research Topics will be organized by locality, and will include synthesis papers that objectively present different views or ‘sides’ of the coin.