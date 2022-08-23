Scope

The Marine Megafauna section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the biology, physiology, ecology, and evolution of megafauna inhabiting the world’s oceans.

Led by Dr. Mark Meekan from the University of Western Australia and Dr. Peter Dutton from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Marine Megafauna section welcomes submissions in various domains of marine science, which aim to enhance our understanding of these keystone species and their conservation.

Marine megafauna is defined as cetaceans, pinnipeds, sirenians, marine and estuarine reptiles, large fishes such as billfishes, tunas, sharks and rays and seabirds. Many of these animals range widely across both oceanic and coastal ecosystems, where they often have trophic roles as apex or secondary predators. The importance of marine megafauna as sentinel or keystone species in food chains and their iconic status in the public consciousness means that there is a great deal of interest in their biology and evolution, but there is also growing concern over their future in the world’s oceans.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biology, physiology, and ecology of marine megafauna

evolution, genetics, and life history characteristics of large marine animals

anthropogenic threats and their impacts on marine megafauna populations

conservation and management strategies for marine megafauna

societal aspects and public awareness of marine megafauna research

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the biology, ecology, and conservation of marine megafauna, contributing to a better understanding of these species and their future in a changing world (SDG 14: Life Below Water).

The Marine Megafauna section does not consider studies that are unrelated to marine megafauna and their habitats, such as terrestrial ecosystems or freshwater environments. However, research focusing on microorganisms may be considered if it is relevant to the biology, ecology, or conservation of marine megafauna. Additionally, submissions that primarily address human impacts are welcome if they have a clear relevance to marine megafauna conservation or ecology.