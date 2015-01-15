Scope

The Marine Megafauna section publishes research on the biology, physiology, ecology and evolution of megafauna inhabiting the world’s oceans. Here, megafauna are defined as cetaceans, pinnipeds, sirenians, marine and estuarine reptiles, large fishes such as billfishes, tunas, sharks and rays and seabirds. Many of these animals range widely across both oceanic and coastal ecosystems, where they often have trophic roles as apex or secondary predators. Megafauna tend to have slow life history characteristics including long life spans, relatively high age at maturity and low rates of reproduction, traits that make their populations particularly vulnerable to anthropogenic threats such as global warming, pollution, industrial development and fishing. The importance of marine megafauna as sentinel or keystone species in food chains and their iconic status in the public consciousness means that there is a great deal of interest in their biology and evolution, but there is also growing concern over their future in the world’s oceans. Fortuitously, in recent decades this concern has been paralleled by the rapid development of new methods and analytical approaches that are enabling researchers to gain an understanding of the otherwise cryptic lives that many of these megafauna lead in the world’s oceans. At their most sophisticated, these technologies have transformed animals into mobile marine laboratories, capable of reporting both external and internal data on a real-time basis. These studies are yielding increasingly detailed physiological and ecological insights into the motivations and outcomes of behaviours of megafauna that can occur many thousands of kilometres away from land. However, for the moment this level of understanding is limited to relatively few species. The Specialty Section addresses this issue because, irrespective of phylogeny, megafauna face comparable challenges in feeding, breeding and living in marine environments; similarly, many of the anthropogenic issues threatening these animals are global in scope. The aim of the specialty section is to act as a forum to bring together studies of marine megafauna to share sampling approaches, analytical techniques, results and insights that might enable a better understanding of the biology and evolution of this keystone group as a whole and to contribute to forecasting how they will fare in the Anthropocene. The specialty section also welcomes submissions on management and societal aspects of research on marine megafauna. Submissions will benefit from the rapid, robust and effective editorial process and the open-access structure of Frontiers in Marine Science, thereby accelerating progress in this field of research.