Scope

The Marine Molecular Biology and Ecology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring molecular mechanisms in marine organisms and their interactions within the marine environment.

Led by Dr. Pei-Yuan Qian from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Dr. Ciro Rico from the Institute of Marine Sciences of Andalusia, the Marine Molecular Biology and Ecology section welcomes submissions in various domains of marine science, which aim to enhance the understanding of molecular processes in marine organisms and their ecological roles.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

molecular mechanisms underlying development, behavior, and physiology of marine organisms

molecular responses of marine organisms to environmental stresses

molecular interactions among marine organisms

methodological developments in molecular biology and ecology

ecological and evolutionary genetics studies on biodiversity generation and maintenance

genome-environment interactions affecting genetic diversity organization and distribution within and between populations

geographical and ecological structure of populations exposed to different selective regimes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about molecular processes and interactions in marine organisms and their implications for marine ecology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of molecular processes in marine organisms, their ecological roles, and interactions within the marine environment, contributing to SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 15 (Life on Land).

The Marine Molecular Biology and Ecology section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on broader environmental issues such as climate change, daily life, or geographical location without a fundamental basis in marine molecular biology or ecological processes. Additionally, submissions lacking a strong emphasis on marine organisms or ecosystems are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of marine science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.