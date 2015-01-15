Scope

Marine Molecular Biology and Ecology is a specialty section in Frontiers in Marine Science. Our section aims to publish new findings that address the molecular mechanisms of natural processes in the marine environment including molecular interactions in marine organisms. In particular, we welcome papers concerning the molecular mechanisms that underlie the individual development, behaviour, and physiology of marine organisms; the molecular response of marine organisms to environmental stresses; the molecular interactions among organisms; as well as methodological developments in the field of molecular biology and ecology. Furthermore, we also welcome papers that combine ecological and evolutionary genetics data and theory to study the mechanisms responsible for generation and maintenance of biodiversity. In particular, this section is interested in elucidating the interactions "genome-environment" that modulate the organisation and distribution of genetic diversity within and between populations and how the fragmentation of the gene pool of a species is translated into a geographical and ecological structure of populations exposed to different selective regimes.

Marine Molecular Biology and Ecology welcomes manuscripts on all marine organisms, including marine microbes, marine plants and animals, and at both the individual organism level and at the species level. Owing to the rapid development in the cutting-edge field of “omics” and analytic chemistry techniques, research on marine molecular biology and ecology has seen one of the largest leaps in terms of development and progress in the last decade. The number of publications in biology and ecology journals that use molecular approaches as a research tool has drastically increased in recent years, thereby revolutionizing our understanding of the development, behaviour, physiology and ecological functions of marine organisms. Although there are several marine biology, marine ecology, and molecular ecology journals, none has been focusing exclusively on marine molecular biology and ecology. Our ultimate goal is to provide an international platform to facilitate interactions between marine molecular biologists and ecologists and to accelerate the information exchange and publication rate of new and exciting findings from marine scientists who employ molecular tools to address fundamental biological and ecological questions.