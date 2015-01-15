Scope

Microbial Symbioses is devoted to communicating cutting-edge research on fundamental symbiotic microbial interactions. Here, symbiosis is defined as any permanent or stable association between a microorganism and at least one other organism. The symbiotic interactions may fall within the bounds of mutualism (beneficial to both partners), commensalism (beneficial to one partner without effect on the other) or parasitism (beneficial to one and detrimental to the other). The study of symbiosis has dramatically accelerated over recent decades with genetic and genomic approaches revealing an astounding array of novel and diverse relationships that are fundamentally challenging our understanding of basic biology and ecology. Determining how these symbiotic associations evolved, how they are maintained and how they benefit microorganisms and their respective hosts is essential to predicting interactions with the broader environment. This specialty aims to accelerate the field of symbiosis research by providing a platform for outstanding publications related to understanding complex microbial interactions with other organisms.

This specialty encourages submission of manuscripts reporting on:

· progress in our understanding of the mechanisms, ecology and evolution of symbiotic partnership

· studies and novel technological approaches that enhance our ability to decipher the nature of complex symbiotic relationships in unexplored systems

· progress in our fundamental understanding of how microbes interact with their host's metabolism and axes of communication with organs and tissues (e.g. the brain-gut axis)

· model studies to better understand basic functions, the ecology and/or evolution of symbiotic communities with relevance to humans, livestock or other animals (clinical studies linked to specific diseases will not be considered)

Please note that the section does not consider submissions of:

· descriptive studies based on amplicon profiles (e.g. 16S rRNA gene) lacking a clear hypothesis and/or failing to provide new insight into the microbial interactions being studied

· manuscripts reporting on the control, prevention and /or treatment of microbial diseases; particularly, those of a clinical or veterinarian nature

· reports on animal-gut microbiota studies aimed primarily to improve animal health

For submissions describing clinical aspects of human microbiota please consider Microbiome in Health and Disease within Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology. For studies on animal health, please consider Animal Nutrition and Metabolism, specialty section in Frontiers in Veterinary Sciences