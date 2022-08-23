Scope

This section is dedicated to publishing research aimed at advancing the use of ocean observations to enhance our understanding of ocean processes and their roles in a changing environment. It also contributes to disseminating this knowledge during the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030).

Led by Dr. Johannes Karstensen from GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel, Germany, the Ocean Observation section welcomes submissions in various domains of marine science, which aim to enhance the coverage and resolution of ocean observations through a variety of platforms (ships robots and satellite and their combined utilization) and contribute to reducing uncertainties in physical, chemical, and biological processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

new technologies and methods for ocean observation

interdisciplinary studies integrating datasets from various sources

data quality-control procedures and interoperability

integration of observations with numerical models and development of the Ocean's Digital Twin

observing system simulation experiments

artificial intelligence-based approaches for ocean science

societal aspects of ocean observation, capacity building, and ocean literacy

observations that support the governance of marine protected areas or marine carbon dioxide removal approaches

citizen science and its relationship with ocean observation, when using proven citizen science methods

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative approaches and technologies for ocean observation, addressing challenges and opportunities in the field of marine science, particularly those focusing on SDGs 13 and 14 (Climate Action and Life Below Water).

This section does not consider submissions primarily focusing on drone-based observations, applications, pure artificial intelligence, and analysis methods without a clear link to marine science, or technological advancements for autonomous vehicles (e.g. hardware development) that do not contribute to the understanding of ocean processes.

The Ocean Observation section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of marine science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.