Scope

The United Nations declared 2021-2030 the “Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development,” highlighting the implementation of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) focused on the ocean (SDG14) as well as other connected SDGs.

To advance the co-design of the “science we need for the ocean we want”, the section Ocean Solutions at the journal Frontiers in Marine Science is partnering with the U.N. Ocean Decade Global Ecosystem for Ocean Solutions (GEOS) Programme, to bring a stronger focus to contributions that advance the development and application of knowledge towards the ocean, climate, biodiversity, food, equity, and human health.

We welcome submissions that identify, evaluate, and develop solutions to the focal areas of this journal section (see below). Solutions may include new knowledge, new applications of existing knowledge, new conceptual advances, and new initiatives that address critical problems and/or capture ongoing discourse, important to address outstanding challenges in the ocean and human health, such as but not limited to:

Ocean-based Solutions to address the Climate Crisis (e.g. ocean carbon dioxide removal, alkalinity enhancement, decarbonizing shipping, oceanic renewable energy, nature-based solutions based in ecosystem protection, management, and restoration, others)

Resilience and Adaptation of Coastal Systems and Communities (e.g., mitigation, response, and adaptation to sea-level rise and extreme events, environmental and climate justice, coastal habitat protection and restoration, green-gray infrastructure)

Ocean-based Food and Nutrition Security (e.g. sustainable aquatic food production through fisheries and aquaculture, ensuring availability and access to aquatic foods to combat malnutrition)

Ocean and Human Health (e.g., linkages between the ocean and mental health and well-being, pathogens and disease, natural products and blue medicines)

Countering Marine Biodiversity Loss (e.g., reversing the loss of biodiversity through protected areas, including in the high seas, protection, and restoration of critical ecosystems, reducing threats and cumulative impacts from climate change, resource exploitation, invasive species, and pollution)

Ocean Justice and Equity (e.g., ensuring equity and justice in the implementation of climate adaptation solutions, good practices for co-production of knowledge and co-design of solutions)

Greening the Direct Human Footprint on the Ocean (e.g. sustainable tourism, ocean-based businesses, including sustainable tourism, reducing the human and ecosystem impacts of ocean activities, ocean planning)

For any inquiries related to potential submissions and Research Topic ideas please contact us at marinescience@frontiersin.org