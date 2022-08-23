Scope

The Physical Oceanography section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of hydrodynamic conditions and physical processes in the ocean.

Led by Dr. Ming Li from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES), the Physical Oceanography section welcomes submissions in various domains of oceanographic research, which contribute to the comprehension of oceanic interactions and processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

large-scale ocean circulation and its role in the Earth's climate system

mesoscale eddies, submesoscale processes, and small-scale turbulence and mixing

waves of all types and scales, from surface and internal gravity waves to planetary-scale Rossby waves

coupled ocean-atmosphere and ocean-ice interactions, both local and global

coastal oceanography, including upwelling systems, river plumes, estuarine dynamics, and regional impacts of climate change

global and regional sea-level rise and variability

transport and dispersion of marine pollutants, such as plastics, nutrients, and chemical spills

interdisciplinary studies on the interactions between physical and biological/chemical processes, including the impacts of climate change on marine biogeochemistry and ecosystem productivity

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the structure, motion, and interactions within the ocean and its surrounding environment.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of hydrodynamic conditions, physical processes in the ocean, ocean circulation, ocean-atmosphere and ocean-ice interactions, coastal oceanography, sea-level rise, marine pollutant dispersion, and interdisciplinary studies on physical and biological/chemical processes (SDGs 13, 14, and 15).

The Physical Oceanography section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on machine learning or data analysis methods without a fundamental basis in the physical processes and phenomena occurring within the ocean. Additionally, studies that do not emphasize the oceanographic context, such as disaster management, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of oceanographic research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.