Scope Physical Oceanography is devoted to the understanding of hydrodynamic conditions and physical processes in the ocean. This section aims to publish original research on all aspects of physical oceanography, including the structure and motions in the ocean, transport of various quantities, and ocean interactions with the atmosphere, solid earth, and ice. Interdisciplinary research that investigates the interactions between physical and chemical/biological processes will also be considered. Theoretical, modelling, and observational studies are all welcome.

Topics of interest include but are not limited to: Large-scale ocean circulation, including wind-driven circulation, thermohaline circulation, and the ocean’s role in the Earth’s climate system.

Mesoscale eddies, submesoscale processes such as fronts and filaments, and small-scale turbulence and mixing.

Waves of all types and scales from surface and internal gravity waves to planetary-scale Rossby waves.

Coupled ocean-atmosphere and ocean-ice interactions, both local and global.

Coastal oceanography such as upwelling systems, river plumes, estuarine dynamics, and regional impacts of climate change.

Global and regional sea-level rise and variability.

Transport and dispersion of marine pollutants such as plastics, nutrients, and chemical spills.

Interdisciplinary studies on the interactions between physical and biological/chemical processes including the impacts of climate change on marine biogeochemistry and ecosystem productivity.

For any inquiries related to potential submissions and Research Topic ideas please contact us at marinescience@frontiersin.org

Facts Short name Front. Mar. Sci.

Abbreviation fmars

Electronic ISSN 2296-7745

Indexed in Scopus, DOAJ, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), ProQuest Aquatic Sciences and Fisheries Abstracts (ASFA)

Impact 5.247 Impact Factor 5.2 CiteScore

Submission Physical Oceanography welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Physical Oceanography, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

