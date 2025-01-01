jaco barendse
Aquaculture Stewardship Council
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
Aquaculture Stewardship Council
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, College of Sciences and Engineering, University of Tasmania
Hobart, Australia
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
National Sun Yat-sen University
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences
Brussels, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
National Sun Yat-sen University
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
Ocean University of China
Qingdao, China
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
University of Cape Town
Cape Town, South Africa
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
University of Washington
Seattle, United States
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
La Jolla, United States
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
University of Duisburg-Essen
Duisburg, Germany
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
Agricultural University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
Australian National University
Canberra, Australia
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
University of Piraeus
Piraeus, Greece
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
Mediterranea University of Reggio Calabria
Reggio Calabria, Italy
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
Hiroshima University
Hiroshima, Japan
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (DOE)
Richland, United States
Community Reviewer
Solutions for Ocean and Coastal Systems