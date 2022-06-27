Main content

Specialty chief editor angel lanas University of Zaragoza Zaragoza , Spain Specialty Chief Editor Gastroenterology

Scope Gastroenterology is an ever-advancing branch of internal medicine dealing with disorders and conditions of the gastrointestinal tract, i.e. the esophagus, stomach, small and large intestines as well as liver (Hepatology) and pancreas (Pancreatology). Further, management of gastroenterological disorders has interaction with surgery, radiology, pathology, oncology and nutrition, and advanced endoscopy has developed markedly in later years. A crosstalk between basic and clinical scientists in the recent times has revealed new pathways of pathophysiology of the diseases, ultimately leading to new therapeutic targets. Never before were so many discoveries made that have been translated into clinical practice at a rapidly increasing pace. These discoveries are changing the way the diseases are now diagnosed, monitored and treated.



This section aims at publishing different types of articles across the entire field of Gastroenterology. The section welcomes outstanding contributions in any domain of Gastroenterology (e.g. reflux esophagitis, ulcer disease, inflammatory bowel disease, malabsorption/pancreatic disease, hepatology, transplantation, functional bowel disorders, gastrointestinal cancer including inherited cancer syndromes, endoscopy and tropical diseases) from basic research to clinical research, from prevention to treatment, and from imaging studies to novel treatment strategies. Experts from all over the world will review the manuscripts. The international Editorial Board is dedicated to producing high quality scientific content of interest to researchers and clinicians. The section uses the unique Frontiers platform for open-access publishing and research networking for scientists, which provides an equal opportunity to seek, share and create knowledge. Frontiers in Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Med.

Abbreviation fmed

Electronic ISSN 2296-858X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.058 Impact Factor 3.4 CiteScore

Submission Gastroenterology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Study Protocol, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Gastroenterology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.