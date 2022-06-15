Scope

The Gastroenterology section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that advances the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of digestive system disorders and conditions.

Led by Prof. Angel Lanas from the University of Zaragoza, the Gastroenterology specialty welcomes submissions across the discipline, which synthesise basic, clinical and translational research to identify new pathways of pathophysiology and new therapeutic targets at the nexus of surgery, radiology, pathology, oncology, nutrition and advanced endoscopy.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

diagnostic and therapeutic aspects of endoscopy of the digestive system

functional gastrointestinal disorders

gastrointestinal cancers, including inherited cancer syndromes

gastrointestinal ulcer diseases

inflammatory bowel disease

malabsorption and pancreatic diseases

reflux esophagitis, motility disorders, and other diseases of the oesophagus

tropical diseases

diseases related to the gastrointestinal microbiome

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Studies relating to the liver and biliary tract are out of scope for the Gastroenterology section of Frontiers in Medicine, and should instead be submitted to our Hepatobiliary Diseases section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Gastroenterology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.