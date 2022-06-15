Scope

The Gene and Cell Therapy section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research on the latest innovative molecular therapies to advance the treatment of genetic diseases, incurable cancers, autoimmune disorders and immunodeficiencies.

Led by Prof. John Rasko and Dr Chuck Bailey from the Centenary Institute and University of Sydney, the Gene and Cell Therapy specialty welcomes submissions from diverse disciplines that focus on these advanced therapeutics. Submissions should synthesise basic, clinical and translational research to supercharge the treatment options available to clinicians facing the challenge of administering safe and proven therapies for their patients.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

advances in vector design, bioengineering, and bioprocessing

blood cell subsets (eg NK cells, T cells, dendritic cells)

cellular immune-gene therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies

cellular reprogramming and synthetic biology

challenges in translation to large-scale manufacture and commercialization

differentiated induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)

emerging immunotherapies including adoptive T-cells, natural killer cells, engineered TCR cells and tumour-infiltrating lymphocytes

human clinical trials using gene technologies

innovative gene delivery-based technologies

mesenchymal stromal cells (MSCs)

oncolytic viruses, gene-based vaccines, and immune-gene therapies

preclinical disease models, with emphasis on rare diseases and unmet needs

public health, implementation, and equity challenges

regulatory, ethical, diversity, patient advocacy, and health economic issues

viral and non-viral gene transfer mechanisms

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Gene and Cell Therapy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.