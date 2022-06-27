Main content

Scope Over the past decade, gene therapy has enabled curative outcomes in previously untreatable genetic diseases such as X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency. Recent developments in genome-editing technology are likely to further enable the ex vivo editing of autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) for clinical benefit of patients. With advances come also additional challenges not only from a basic science perspective but also challenges in translating the scientific advances to the clinic, including social, ethical, economic, as well as overall public health issues. In the Gene and Cell Therapy section of Frontiers in Medicine, we welcome submissions of both original research and reviews on the latest innovative therapies, including and not limited to, gene and stem cell therapies. The full range of issues that enable successful translation and implementation of innovative therapies are covered in this section, including basic scientific discoveries; challenges faced in translation to large-scale use, including bioengineering and bioprocessing considerations; regulatory, ethical and health economic issues; as well as any public health challenges. Frontiers in Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

