Specialty chief editor tzvi dwolatzky Technion Israel Institute of Technology Haifa , Israel Specialty Chief Editor Geriatric Medicine

Scope The demographic challenges of global aging have brought Geriatric Medicine to the forefront of health care. With life expectancy rising to over 80 years in many developed nations and birth rates falling to negative population growth levels, older people will constitute almost a quarter of the population in a growing number of countries. Improvements in health care and technological advances have made healthy aging a real option for many people even at more advanced ages. However, the ravages of degenerative processes and disease eventually intervene, leading to complex geriatric syndromes, such as frailty, cognitive impairment, and functional decline. Geriatric Medicine is a relatively new field of expertise in many countries. The classic comprehensive interdisciplinary approach forms the basis of Geriatric Medicine and strives to unravel the source for changes in function. This requires an in-depth knowledge of the genetic, biologic, metabolic and nutritional processes related to aging, of diseases prevalent in older age, and of psychosocial factors, health policies and services. The diversity of Geriatric Medicine attracts basic scientists, clinicians of many disciplines, epidemiologists, policy makers, and service providers. The Geriatric Medicine section of Frontiers in Medicine provides a publishing platform for scientists, researchers, clinicians, and other academics striving to unravel the mysteries of aging and improve the care of older people. We invite authors to submit cutting-edge scientific findings, epidemiologic studies, interesting case presentations, clinical research, evidence-based guidelines and reviews. We believe that strengthening the Geriatric Section within Frontiers in Medicine will truly reflect the significant impact of population aging on medical care in this century. Frontiers in Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

