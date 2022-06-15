Scope

The Geriatric Medicine section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that advances the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of aging-related diseases to make healthy aging a reality.

Led by Dr Marios Kyriazis from the National Gerontology Centre in Cyprus, the Geriatric Medicine speciality welcomes submissions which synthesise basic, clinical and translational research to tackle the challenges of an aging population and combat degenerative processes.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

complex geriatric syndromes, including frailty, cognitive impairment, and functional decline

diseases prevalent in older age

genetic, biologic, metabolic, and nutritional processes related to aging

health policies and services for aging populations

interdisciplinary approaches to geriatric care

psychosocial factors affecting older individuals

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Geriatric Medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.