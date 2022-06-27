Main content

Scope The Health Professions Education section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes high-quality research from a range of paradigms including qualitative, quantitative and mixed methods. Health Professions Education Research draws from a wide range of social science disciplinary knowledge to consider healthcare professionals and the cultures in which they learn, teach and practice. Areas covered in this section include, but are not limited to: - Healthcare as a career - Widening participation initiative (e.g. equity and diversity and barriers to access, including historical and cultural issues) - Student selection - Education and development (e.g. curricula, educational delivery formats, assessment and feedback, workplace learning) - Student and healthcare professionals’ wellbeing - Professionalism - Construction of professional and interprofessional identities - Transitions into practice - Continuing professional development All studies must contribute a novel dimension to health professions education research and practice or present new insights into health professions education research and practice processes. Reports of studies addressing patient-focused health education do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized journals. Frontiers in Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Med.

Abbreviation fmed

Electronic ISSN 2296-858X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.058 Impact Factor 3.4 CiteScore

Submission Healthcare Professions Education welcomes submissions of the following article types: Addendum, Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Healthcare Professions Education, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.