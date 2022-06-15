Scope

The Healthcare Professions Education section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that improves the cultures in which healthcare professionals learn, teach and practice.

Led by Profs. Lynn Monrouxe and Jacqueline Bloomfield from the University of Sydney, the Healthcare Professions Education specialty welcomes submissions which draw on qualitative, quantitative and mixed methods to provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diverse aspects of health professions education and practice.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

construction of professional and interprofessional identities

continuing professional development

education and development (e.g. curricula, educational delivery formats, assessment and feedback, workplace learning)

healthcare as a career

professionalism

student and healthcare professionals' wellbeing

student selection

transitions into practice

widening participation initiatives (e.g. equity and diversity and barriers to access, including historical and cultural issues)

Research published in the section supports and advances SDGs 3: Good Health and Well-being, 4: Quality Education and 10: Reduced Inequalities.

Studies on patient-focused health education are out of scope for the Healthcare Professions Education section of Frontiers in Medicine, and should be submitted elsewhere.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Healthcare Professions Education to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.