Specialty chief editor alvin h. schmaier Case Western Reserve University Cleveland , United States Specialty Chief Editor Hematology

Scope The Hematology Specialty Section of Frontiers in Medicine aims to serve the diverse non-malignant hematology community. This section publishes different types of articles that provide insight into disease diagnosis and management. Topic areas covered by the Hematology Specialty Section include: red cell, white cell, and platelet hematology

red cell biochemistry and physiology

hemostasis

thrombosis

vascular biology as it impacts on the cellular and protein nature of the intravascular compartment

stem cell biology, physiology and hematopoiesis

biochemistry and physiology of neutrophils, monocytes (macrophages), lymphocytes, eosinophils, and basophils

platelet and blood coagulation, fibrinolysis, and anticoagulation biochemistry and physiology

Please note that papers covering malignant hematology are to be directed to the Hematology Oncology section in Frontiers in Oncology. It is intended that the Hematology Specialty Section becomes a forum for public discourse between authors and reviewers on submitted manuscripts in the content field of non-malignant hematology, with the ultimate goal of translating the research knowledge into clinical practice for improved patient treatment and care. Frontiers in Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Med.

Abbreviation fmed

Electronic ISSN 2296-858X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.058 Impact Factor 3.4 CiteScore

Submission Hematology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Hematology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.