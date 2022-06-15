Scope

The Hematology section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that advances the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of non-malignant blood diseases.

Led by Dr Eleni Gavriilaki from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the Hematology specialty welcomes submissions which synthesise basic, clinical and translational research to ultimately improve patient care and outcomes.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

biochemistry and physiology of neutrophils, monocytes (macrophages), lymphocytes, eosinophils, and basophils

hemostasis

non-malignant/classical hematology

hematological malignancies

platelet and blood coagulation, fibrinolysis, and anticoagulation biochemistry and physiology

red cell biochemistry and physiology

red cell, white cell, and platelet hematology

stem cell biology, physiology, and hematopoiesis

thrombosis

vascular biology as it impacts the cellular and protein nature of the intravascular compartment

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of hematology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.