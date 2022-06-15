Main content

Scope Nowadays, the management of hepatobiliary diseases integrates extensively with several other fields that have developed recently, such as surgery, pathology, genomics, metabolomics, radiology, oncology, infectious diseases, and regenerative medicine. The current crosstalk between basic and clinical scientists has revealed new pathways of the pathophysiology of the liver and the biliary tract, ultimately leading to new therapeutic targets. These newest discoveries are changing the way hepatobiliary diseases are now diagnosed, monitored, and treated. The Hepatobiliary Diseases section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes high-quality articles across the entire field of liver and biliary tract medicine. We welcome outstanding contributions on basic, translational, and clinical research on the liver and the biliary tract . Proposals for article collections (Research Topics) on specific themes of hepatobiliary diseases are also encouraged. We welcome submissions on, but not limited to, the following research areas: • Steatohepatitis • Inborn errors of metabolism • Alcoholic hepatitis • Viral hepatitis • Acute and chronic hepatitis • Autoimmune liver diseases • Liver cancers such as hepatocellular carcinoma, cholangiocarcinoma, fibrolamellar carcinoma • Drug-induced liver damage (DILI) • Liver transplantation • Regenerative hepatology

Experts from all over the world will edit and review the manuscripts submitted to this section, ensuring the excellence in the peer review process of each manuscript submitted. Our international Editorial Board is dedicated to producing high-quality scientific content of interest to researchers and clinicians in the hepatology field. The section uses the unique Frontiers platform for open-access publishing and research networking for scientists, which provides an equal opportunity to seek, share and create knowledge. Frontiers in Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Med.

Abbreviation fmed

Electronic ISSN 2296-858X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.058 Impact Factor 3.4 CiteScore

Submission Hepatobiliary Diseases welcomes submissions of the following article types: Addendum, Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Hepatobiliary Diseases, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.