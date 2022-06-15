Scope

The Hepatobiliary Diseases section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that advances the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of liver and biliary tract diseases.

Led by Prof. Pedro Baptista from the Health Research Institute of Aragon (IIS Aragon), the Hepatobiliary Diseases specialty explores how collaboration between basic and clinical research is creating novel understanding of pathophysiological pathways and therapeutic targets, and welcomes submissions that connect diverse fields to improve the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of these diseases.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

acute and chronic hepatitis

alcoholic hepatitis

autoimmune liver diseases

drug-induced liver damage (DILI)

inborn errors of metabolism

liver cancers such as hepatocellular carcinoma, cholangiocarcinoma, and fibrolamellar carcinoma

liver transplantation

regenerative hepatology

steatohepatitis

viral hepatitis

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Studies relating to diseases of the digestive system are out of scope for the Hepatobiliary Diseases section of Frontiers in Medicine, and should instead be submitted to our Gastroenterology section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Hepatobiliary Diseases to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.