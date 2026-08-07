Case Report
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
Extensive pneumocephalus in a fatal central nervous system infection caused by NDM-1–producing carbapenem-resistant Klebsiella pneumoniae: a case report
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Case Report
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Original Research
Accepted on 07 Aug 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Original Research
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Correction
Published on 06 Aug 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Original Research
Accepted on 05 Aug 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Original Research
Published on 05 Aug 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Community Case Study
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Case Report
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Case Report
Accepted on 03 Aug 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Review
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Editorial
Published on 03 Aug 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Case Report
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Case Report
Accepted on 31 Jul 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Brief Research Report
Accepted on 30 Jul 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Original Research
Accepted on 30 Jul 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Original Research
Published on 30 Jul 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Systematic Review
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Case Report
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Brief Research Report
Accepted on 28 Jul 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Original Research
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Original Research
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Case Report
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Original Research
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy
Original Research
Published on 28 Jul 2026
in Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy