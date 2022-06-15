Scope

The Nephrology section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that advances the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases and related disorders with major kidney impact.

Led by Prof. Chia-Ter Chao from National Taiwan University, the Nephrology specialty welcomes multidisciplinary submissions which tackle the origin and pathogenesis of kidney diseases; address issues related to the symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, prognosis, and promising treatments of renal health challenges.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include but are not limited to:

clinical trial outcomes and their relevance to patient care

cutting-edge omic and sequencing technologies in renal pathogenesis research

education in nephrology field

emerging topics such as artificial intelligence application in kidney diseases, kidney disaster medicine

improved or innovative treatments for renal disorders

origin, risk factors, and pathogenesis of kidney diseases

symptoms and diagnosis of kidney diseases

treatment and prognosis of kidney diseases

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

While the section welcomes collaboration with urology on shared challenges in nephrological care, manuscripts whose primary focus is urology fall outside its scope and should instead be submitted to our Urological Disorders section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Nephrology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide. This section also welcomes Opinion articles and Policy and Practice Review articles.