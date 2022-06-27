chia-ter chao
College of Medicine, National Taiwan University
Taipei, Taiwan
Specialty Chief Editor
Nephrology
Technion Israel Institute of Technology
Haifa, Israel
Associate Editor
Nephrology
Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute
Sydney, Australia
Associate Editor
Nephrology
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Nephrology
Department of Health Sciences, University Magna Graecia of Catanzaro
Catanzaro, Italy
Associate Editor
Nephrology
Ohio State University Hospital
Columbus, United States
Associate Editor
Nephrology
Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University
Providence, United States
Associate Editor
Nephrology
University of Calgary
Calgary, Canada
Associate Editor
Nephrology
Erasmus Medical Center
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Nephrology
Maribor University Medical Centre
Maribor, Slovenia
Associate Editor
Nephrology
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham, United States
Associate Editor
Nephrology
University of Massachusetts Medical School
Worcester, United States
Associate Editor
Nephrology
Hospital Clinic of Barcelona
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Nephrology
University of California, Los Angeles
Los Angeles, United States
Associate Editor
Nephrology
First Hospital, Peking University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Nephrology
Huazhong University of Science and Technology
Wuhan, China
Associate Editor
Nephrology