Specialty chief editor giorgio treglia Ente Ospedaliero Cantonale (EOC) Bellinzona , Switzerland Specialty Chief Editor Nuclear Medicine

Scope The specialty section Nuclear Medicine is dedicated to the publication of results from preclinical research, translational research and clinical studies applied to nuclear medicine. Nuclear Medicine aims to publish studies from the entire field of nuclear medicine: results from the routine use of nuclear medicine tools for imaging and therapy, from clinical trials, experimental molecular imaging and radionuclide therapy in humans and animals, research on radiobiology, radiopharmaceuticals, quantitative imaging and dosimetry. The section Nuclear Medicine has a particular interest in: Clinical studies that assess new nuclear medicine methods or new radiopharmaceuticals in order to improve the management of patients at the era of personalized medicine

Research studies that aim to establish the role of new or existing radiopharmaceuticals for the molecular characterization of disease before and after treatment, with the ultimate goal of personalized patient treatment

Research studies that aim to assess new radiopharmaceuticals or new procedures for radionuclide therapy

Research studies that aim to develop and assess new techniques for imaging analysis and quantification and for dosimetry Frontiers in Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Med.

Abbreviation fmed

Electronic ISSN 2296-858X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.058 Impact Factor 3.4 CiteScore

