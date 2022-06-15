Scope

The Ophthalmology section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that advances the understanding, diagnosis and treatment ocular diseases.

Led by Prof. Jodhbir Mehta from Singapore National Eye Center, the Ophthalmology specialty welcomes submissions across all clinical subspecialities, from traditional to newer disciplines such as myopia, trauma and primary care, to ultimately improve patient care and outcomes.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

detection, investigation, diagnosis, management, and control of ophthalmic diseases in various subspecialties

management of systemic diseases with ophthalmic manifestations

new innovations in imaging, management, artificial intelligence, cell and gene therapy, lasers, and drug delivery systems for ophthalmic diseases

screening, public healthcare, and epidemiology in ophthalmology

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Studies on the anatomy, physiology, disorders or treatment of the afferent visual pathway, higher cortical visual systems, vascular tree as regards the retina and optic nerve, pupils, eye movements and pain are out of scope for the Ophthalmology section of Frontiers in Medicine, and should instead be submitted to the Neuro-Ophthalmology section of Frontiers in Neurology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Ophthalmology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.