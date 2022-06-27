Main content

Specialty chief editor jodhbir mehta Singapore National Eye Center Singapore , Singapore Specialty Chief Editor Ophthalmology

Scope Ophthalmology is one of the fastest advancing disciplines in medicine. A great number of first-in-man studies have been or are being performed in the field of ophthalmology. Hence ophthalmologists as doctors not only have much to offer to advance our own discipline but also to advance medicine as a whole. This section aims to inform other ophthalmologist and general physicians about advancements in the field of ophthalmology, but also how systemic diseases have affected ophthalmology management and vice versa. The section will welcome submissions from all the clinical subspecialties within ophthalmology including Cornea and External Disease, Refractive Surgery, Medical and Surgical Retina, Glaucoma, Pediatrics, Neuro-Ophthalmology, Oculoplastics, Uveitis, Oncology and Cataract. Submissions from newer disciplines within ophthalmology such as myopia, trauma and primary care are also welcome. Research Scope includes: · Detection, investigation, diagnosis, management and control of ophthalmic diseases in any of the above subspecialties · Screening, public healthcare and epidemiology in ophthalmology · New innovations including, but not exclusive to, imaging, management, AI, cell and/or gene therapy, lasers, drug delivery systems as applied to ophthalmic diseases · Management of systemic disease with ophthalmic manifestations Please note that papers focusing on anatomy, physiology, clinical disorders or treatment of the afferent visual pathway, higher cortical visual systems, the vascular tree relevant to the retina and optic nerve, pupils, eye movements and pain should be submitted to the Neuro-Ophthalmology section of Frontiers in Neurology Frontiers in Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Submission Ophthalmology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Addendum, Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Ophthalmology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

