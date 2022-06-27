Main content

Scope The birth of a new medical journal is always exciting and at the same time a great challenge. In particular, in pathology, in the recent years we are witnessing great changes that involve not only the technical aspects, but also the aims and the mission of our discipline. In this context, a new journal of pathology has to be not only a mere witness of this new wind, but must also perform an active role in the education of a new generation of pathologists through the reporting of high quality scientific observations and their active dissemination in the era of Web 2.0. Today, molecular pathology plays an increasing important role in most academic and many general practice departments.

Together with data derived from human genome project and striking technological improvements, the study of disease by means of molecular methods and the application of this knowledge to clinical diagnosis and prognosis are reshaping both biomedical research and general medical practice with a growing emphasis on personalized medicine. Furthermore, the exploding increase of high-throughput molecular techniques is also shifting the general approach to research from the traditional hypothesis-driven science toward a more demanding hypothesis-generating science.

On the other hand, the advent of molecular pathology does not mean the end for morphology–based pathology, which still remains the central core of our daily work. The Pathology section of Frontiers of Medicine aims to explore the scientific basis of human pathology by the publication of high quality research regarding diagnostic, prognostic and predictive topics in pathology. Evidence–based pathology will represent an important prerequisite. In the era of “stratified” and personalised medicine, manuscripts dealing with biomarkers studies are given high priority. Original manuscripts and review articles in the broad area of translational as well as basic research relevant to human clinical disease and exploring the mechanism and etiology of disease processes are also welcome. Clinicopathological case reports, including cases of autoptic pathology, are considered if they advance our understanding of pathophysiology and/or diagnostic practice of disease. Frontiers in Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Med.

Abbreviation fmed

Electronic ISSN 2296-858X

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.058 Impact Factor 3.4 CiteScore

Submission Pathology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Methods, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Pathology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.