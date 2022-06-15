Scope

The Pathology section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that advances the understanding of human pathology and its clinical implications.

Led by Prof. Luigi Terracciano from the University of Basel, the Pathology specialty welcomes evidence-based submissions which synthesise basic, clinical and translational research to tackle diagnostic, prognostic and predictive challenges in pathology.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

clinicopathological case reports (including cases of autoptic pathology) that advance our understanding of pathophysiology and/or diagnostic practice of disease

development and application of innovative models for human diseases including in vitro, in silico, and organ-on-a-chip models as alternative methods to animal research

digital pathology and Artificial intelligence based tools

ethical issues in the use of artificial intelligence and of animal models

mechanisms and etiology of disease processes

molecular pathology and its role in personalized medicine

novel approaches in morphology-based pathology

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Pathology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.