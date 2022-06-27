luigi m terracciano
University of Basel
Basel, Switzerland
Specialty Chief Editor
Pathology
Azienda Provinciale per i Servizi Sanitari (APSS)
Trento, Italy
Associate Editor
Pathology
Kameda Medical Center
Kamogawa, Japan
Associate Editor
Pathology
University of South Florida
Tampa, United States
Associate Editor
Pathology
University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Associate Editor
Pathology
Ruijin Hospital, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Pathology
University of British Columbia
Vancouver, Canada
Associate Editor
Pathology
Humanitas University
Rozzano, Italy
Associate Editor
Pathology
University of Campania L. Vanvitelli - Multidisciplinary Department of Medical-Surgical and Odontostomatological Specialties
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Pathology
IRCCS Ca 'Granda Foundation Maggiore Policlinico Hospital
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Pathology
Humanitas Research Hospital
Rozzano, Italy
Associate Editor
Pathology
Boston Children's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Pathology
Kore University of Enna
Enna, Italy
Associate Editor
Pathology
Department of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, University of Cagliari
Cagliari, Italy
Associate Editor
Pathology
Marche Structural Biology Center, Polytechnical University of Marche
Ancona, Italy
Associate Editor
Pathology
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Pathology