Scope

The Precision Medicine section of Frontiers in Medicine publishes research that optimizes diagnosis and treatment for the individual patient.

Led by Dr Alice Chen, Consultant, the Precision Medicine specialty welcomes submissions tackling both precision diagnosis and corresponding novel methods of data collection and synthesis, and precision treatments which exploit the defined vulnerabilities of a particular disease to maximize the therapeutic window.

Topics considered in-scope for this section include:

gene expression profiling

histology

immunohistochemistry

immunotherapies

next-generation sequencing

rational drug design

targeted pharmacological inhibitors

varied modalities, including FISH (fluorescence in situ hybridization)

Research published in the section supports and advances SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Precision Medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.