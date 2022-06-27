Main content

Scope Precision Medicine is typically referred to as an approach to target a specific genetic defect with a rationally designed drug against this defect. In contrast, traditional therapies are usually chosen without considering underlying genetic variants. Choosing the right treatment for an individual patient is increasingly informed by many modalities, including histology, immunohistochemistry, FISH and high content approaches such as next-generation sequencing and gene expression profiling. The highly granular data obtained from these tests allow precision diagnosis of the disease, which may enable the identification of the best possible treatment for an individual patient. Precision treatments comprise pharmacological inhibitors that target a specific genetic defect or a particular pathway, but may also include therapies targeting a specific cell population, such as immunotherapies. All of these approaches exploit defined vulnerabilities of a particular disease to maximize the therapeutic window. The mission of this section is to provide a platform for novel approaches, which optimize the precision of diagnosis and treatment that will ultimately allow us to tailor treatments for each individual patient. Frontiers in Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

